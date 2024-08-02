Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE) Short Interest Update

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,850,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:FTRE opened at $27.85 on Friday. Fortrea has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $41.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.62.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $347,110,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 3.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,938,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,075,000 after acquiring an additional 121,126 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $67,859,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Fortrea during the fourth quarter worth about $59,056,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortrea by 4,500.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 982,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,259,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter.

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.70.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

