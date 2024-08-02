Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.44

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.38. Frankly shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 174,000 shares trading hands.
Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.63 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.44.
About Frankly
Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.
