Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.99

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.99 and traded as high as C$14.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$13.70, with a volume of 1,359,305 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FRU. Acumen Capital set a C$18.00 target price on Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.45.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 3.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.99.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 43.19%. The business had revenue of C$74.27 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.80 per share, with a total value of C$276,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Michael Spyker acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, with a total value of C$119,486.90. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

