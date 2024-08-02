Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $13.67. Frequency Electronics shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 43,039 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Frequency Electronics Trading Down 2.4 %

Frequency Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 million, a PE ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEIM. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

