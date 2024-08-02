Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $13.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.93 million, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. Frequency Electronics has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Frequency Electronics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $1,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

