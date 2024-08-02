Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Stock Holdings Reduced by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,224 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Freshworks by 403.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 54,068 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at $59,311,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshworks in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in Freshworks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 592,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 69,737 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freshworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

