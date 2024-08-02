Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Given New $17.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRSH

Freshworks Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. On average, research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $89,555.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Freshworks by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $4,482,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 545,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75,307 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.