Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $14.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Freshworks traded as low as $11.87 and last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1618287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $57,531.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Freshworks by 554.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.70.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

