Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 15.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $96,564.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. 19.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 554.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Freshworks in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

