Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Barclays

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut Freshworks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Freshworks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Freshworks from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.06.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.25 and a beta of 0.74. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $16.73.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $96,564.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $57,531.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at $440,274.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $443,630. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freshworks by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,254 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after buying an additional 1,354,530 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP increased its stake in Freshworks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 764,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 64,957 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 4th quarter worth $44,919,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

