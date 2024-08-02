Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) PT Lowered to $16.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.67% from the company’s previous close.

FRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of FRSH opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Freshworks

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $107,635.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 7,035 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $89,555.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,485.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $107,635.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $210,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock valued at $443,630. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,171,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,530 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 107.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,764,000 after buying an additional 2,097,280 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,311,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,175,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,589,000 after buying an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

