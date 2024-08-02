FREYR Battery (FREY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 6.7 %

NYSE:FREY opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $234.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

