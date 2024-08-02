Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 6,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Frontline by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 17,866.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 169.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRO stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. Frontline has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

