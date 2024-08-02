Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 35,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Frontline were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,827 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,376 shares in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Frontline plc has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $29.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.03.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). Frontline had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. This is a boost from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is 86.71%.

FRO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

