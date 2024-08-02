FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 2.03.

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,040,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,426,000 after purchasing an additional 533,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the first quarter valued at $274,052,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after buying an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $55,039,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,042,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 71,904 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

