Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Short Interest Up 5.6% in July

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

Shares of FJTNY opened at $5.58 on Friday. Fuji Media has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

