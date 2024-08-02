Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 170,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $186,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 440,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.68 million. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. Analysts predict that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

