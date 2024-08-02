Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Stock Position Raised by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,698,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,826,000 after acquiring an additional 170,657 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Yunqi Capital Ltd lifted its position in Full Truck Alliance by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,365,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,466,000 after buying an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Shares of YMM opened at $7.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.68 million. Analysts expect that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

