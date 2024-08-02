Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 12,500 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,049,361. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $70,100.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 33,029 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $225,918.36.

On Friday, June 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 27,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $190,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $232,900.00.

Tile Shop Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ TTSH opened at $7.22 on Thursday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $321.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Tile Shop



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

