Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,076 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Funko were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Funko by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $535.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.26 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

FNKO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,362 shares in the company, valued at $152,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock worth $18,393,730 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

