Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Short Interest Up 5.4% in July

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 612,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Funko from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Funko from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,064,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,393,730. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 698.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,273,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,842,000 after buying an additional 1,113,788 shares in the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 310,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Funko has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $511.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. Funko had a negative return on equity of 16.76% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Funko will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

