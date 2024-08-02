FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 170.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.09% of FutureFuel worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in FutureFuel by 821.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on FF shares. StockNews.com lowered FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

FF stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $10.31.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at FutureFuel

In other news, insider Charles W. Lyon purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles W. Lyon purchased 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,704. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 95,302 shares of company stock worth $429,149. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

