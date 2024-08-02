FutureFuel (FF) to Release Earnings on Friday

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Friday, August 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter.
FutureFuel Price Performance
NYSE FF opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $235.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.63.
Insider Transactions at FutureFuel
Analyst Ratings Changes
FF has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
