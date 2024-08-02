FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Eldorado Gold Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $297.14 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 15.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.19. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at $36,374,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,473,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,708,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,824 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,167,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,273,000. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

