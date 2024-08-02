FY2024 Earnings Estimate for United Microelectronics Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for United Microelectronics in a report issued on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for United Microelectronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for United Microelectronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. United Microelectronics has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Microelectronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,868,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,250,000 after acquiring an additional 434,018 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,435,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,522,000 after purchasing an additional 355,186 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,879,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,721 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 2,256.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,476,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,354 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,860,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.356 per share. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

