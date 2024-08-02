FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Issued By Barrington Research

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $21.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $21.60. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.83 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s FY2025 earnings at $24.50 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $178.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.52. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $189.81.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,223,000. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 161,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,435,000 after purchasing an additional 124,871 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.22%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

