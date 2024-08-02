FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Vista Gold Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NYSE:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Vista Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.05). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $2.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vista Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Gold in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vista Gold

Vista Gold Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.66. Vista Gold has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vista Gold stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Gold Corp. (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,993,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.64% of Vista Gold as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, evaluates, and advances gold exploration and development projects in Australia. Its flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.