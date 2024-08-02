FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Reduced by Analyst

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.14.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $30.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $1,073,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,510,619.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

