FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ares Capital Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ares Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Ares Capital’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ares Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.76% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.71.

Shares of ARCC opened at $20.83 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,419,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,585,000 after acquiring an additional 14,933 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 22,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

