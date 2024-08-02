FY2024 EPS Estimates for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for AXIS Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $10.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.25. The consensus estimate for AXIS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $10.01 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for AXIS Capital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $74.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Michael Millegan acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.49 per share, with a total value of $100,086.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,553.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AXIS Capital news, Director Michael Millegan purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,086.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,553.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock valued at $444,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,785,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $52,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,503,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in AXIS Capital by 1,132.7% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

