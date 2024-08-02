FY2024 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

B has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of B opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $45.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 418.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 57,362.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 711.11%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

