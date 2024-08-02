FY2024 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Reduced by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canfor in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.01). Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canfor’s current full-year earnings is $0.40 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Canfor from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canfor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.83.

Canfor stock opened at C$14.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$13.41 and a 1 year high of C$20.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.56.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($1.25). The company had revenue of C$1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.42 billion. Canfor had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

