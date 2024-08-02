FY2024 EPS Estimates for Escalade, Incorporated Lowered by Aegis (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Free Report) – Aegis lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Escalade in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Aegis analyst R. Dionisio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. The consensus estimate for Escalade’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Escalade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of ESCA stock opened at $14.17 on Thursday. Escalade has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $22.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Escalade by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Escalade by 40.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Escalade by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

