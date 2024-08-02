FY2024 EPS Estimates for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Lifted by William Blair

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the aerospace company will earn $8.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.69. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $8.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.59 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.62.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $144.75 on Thursday. Leidos has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $155.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.19.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,923,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,937,000 after buying an additional 39,174 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,592,000 after buying an additional 188,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,191,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $199,344,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,185,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $128,340,000 after buying an additional 24,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total transaction of $131,836.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

