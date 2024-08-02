FY2024 EPS Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Meritage Homes in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst J. Rahmani now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $20.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.70. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $20.65 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.39 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MTH. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $173.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.60.

Meritage Homes Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $195.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.80. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $109.23 and a one year high of $210.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.14. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In other news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total transaction of $595,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,837,936.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,570 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.36, for a total value of $595,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,837,936.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $3,111,080 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

