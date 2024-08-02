FY2024 EPS Estimates for Onsemi Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ON)

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Onsemi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Onsemi’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

ON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ON. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at $418,102,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the first quarter valued at $90,274,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,335,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,124,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,717,000 after purchasing an additional 785,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares in the company, valued at $24,074,193.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.