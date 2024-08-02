FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pfizer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.18. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pfizer’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share.

PFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of PFE opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.83. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $173.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -510.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 38,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

