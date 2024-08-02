FY2024 EPS Estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN) Boosted by Leede Jones Gab

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMN – Free Report) – Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences in a research note issued on Monday, July 29th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.11). The consensus estimate for ProMIS Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.11) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for ProMIS Neurosciences’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Get ProMIS Neurosciences alerts:

ProMIS Neurosciences Stock Performance

PMN stock opened at $1.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. ProMIS Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.65.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:PMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc discovers and develops antibody therapies and therapeutic vaccines neurodegenerative diseases and other misfolded protein diseases in Canada. The company's proprietary discovery platform comprises ProMIS and Collective Coordinates algorithms to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.