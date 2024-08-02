FY2024 EPS Estimates for TFI International Inc Raised by Cormark (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.21. Cormark currently has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2025 earnings at $12.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of TFI International from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.551 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

