FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $15,148,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.