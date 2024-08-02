FY2024 EPS Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.36 per share.
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Research Report on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average is $80.18. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 4th quarter valued at $76,413,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the second quarter valued at about $42,886,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 178.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 835,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,236,000 after purchasing an additional 535,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,597,000 after purchasing an additional 314,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter worth about $15,148,000. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.