FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.40. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corcept Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

NASDAQ:CORT opened at $37.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.79. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.14 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,832.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,627 shares of company stock worth $2,374,186. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 199.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 211,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 140,815 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,066,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,603,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,252.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 66,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 43,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

