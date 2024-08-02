FY2025 Earnings Forecast for ATS Co. (TSE:ATS) Issued By Raymond James

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ATS in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.21. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATS. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Cormark dropped their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ATS from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

ATS stock opened at C$40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.45. ATS has a 12 month low of C$39.75 and a 12 month high of C$61.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.48.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

