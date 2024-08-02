FY2025 EPS Estimates for WesBanco, Inc. Lifted by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WesBanco in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.25 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of WesBanco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group increased their target price on WesBanco from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

WesBanco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.66. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). WesBanco had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $234.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in WesBanco by 214.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 26,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.