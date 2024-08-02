G. Timothy Laney Sells 49,763 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stock

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 49,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $2,121,894.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,452.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBHC stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.86. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $28.38 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered National Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

