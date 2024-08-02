Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Shares Up 9.1%

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,100,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 702,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Gamer Pakistan Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Gamer Pakistan
Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gamer Pakistan
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Gamer Pakistan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamer Pakistan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.