Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) Shares Up 9.1%

Gamer Pakistan Inc. (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) was up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,100,179 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 702,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Gamer Pakistan Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Gamer Pakistan

Gamer Pakistan Inc operates as an e-sports event promotion and product marketing company in Pakistan. It focuses on creating college, inter-university, and professional e-sports events for both men's and women's teams, primarily e-sports opportunities with colleges and universities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

