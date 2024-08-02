Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gartner in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Gartner’s current full-year earnings is $11.67 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s FY2024 earnings at $11.31 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $493.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $448.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $454.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at $276,929,568.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total value of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 830.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,897,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $852,014,000 after acquiring an additional 341,911 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

