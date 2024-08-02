Gartner (NYSE:IT) Price Target Increased to $580.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $510.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Get Gartner alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

Gartner stock opened at $493.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $448.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $323.61 and a fifty-two week high of $509.15.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.59% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total transaction of $200,241.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gartner

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Gartner by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.