Gartner (NYSE:IT) PT Raised to $580.00 at Bank of America

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $525.00 to $580.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.00.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT stock opened at $493.27 on Wednesday. Gartner has a 12 month low of $323.61 and a 12 month high of $509.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 141.59%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

