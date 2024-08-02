Gavin Jones Sells 52,633 Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Jones sold 52,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.66), for a total transaction of £67,896.57 ($87,338.01).

FRP Advisory Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.72) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 127.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 123.45. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 105.40 ($1.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 149 ($1.92). The company has a market capitalization of £338.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,225.00 and a beta of 0.41.

FRP Advisory Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

