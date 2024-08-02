GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

GDI has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$40.50 to C$41.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.92.

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at C$35.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.90 million, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.16. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of C$30.77 and a 12 month high of C$47.52.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

